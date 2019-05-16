Bill withdrawal impossible: CE

It is not possible for the Government to withdraw the fugitive law amendment bill, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking to reporters, Mrs Lam said the purpose of the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 is to remove the loopholes in the existing mechanism for surrendering fugitive offenders.

The Chief Executive said it is not possible to withdraw the bill as the work to mend such insufficiencies in the current mechanism is not complete.

Noting that non pro-establishment lawmakers have been obstructing the election of a Bills Committee chairman, Mrs Lam expressed hope they would have a change of heart and allow the bill to be scrutinised.