Health chief to visit Europe

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan will meet healthcare professionals in Amsterdam and attend the World Health Organization's (WHO) 72nd World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva.

On May 17 and 18, Prof Chan will visit the Netherlands to learn more about the latest developments in primary healthcare services.

She will visit Leiden University Medical Center, a modern university medical centre for research, education and patient care. Its research ranges from pure fundamental medical research to applied clinical research, in particular in the field of public health with an impact on society.

Prof Chan will also tour Buurtzorg Nederland, a healthcare organisation with a nurse-led system that provides community care in the Netherlands.

She will then attend the 72nd WHA on May 20 as a member of the People's Republic of China delegation and exchange views on healthcare-related issues with senior health officials of other member states.

A number of strategic priority matters to be discussed at the meeting include public health preparedness and response, health and environment and climate change, prevention and control of non-communicable diseases, ending tuberculosis and global shortage of and access to medicines and vaccines.

Prof Chan will depart for Amsterdam tomorrow morning and return to Hong Kong on May 23.

Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi will be Acting Secretary during her absence.