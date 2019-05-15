CE meets Guangxi official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Secretary of the CPC Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Committee Lu Xinshe at Government House.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Lu’s visit to Hong Kong to attend the Presentation on Guangxi Integrating the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area-Hong Kong 2019.

Noting the presentation adopted the bay area as its theme, Mrs Lam said it reflects the readiness of Guangxi to seize the opportunities brought about by the bay area’s development.

She said Hong Kong is one of the core cities of the bay area and will play an active role in its development, adding that Hong Kong is willing to deepen co-operation with Guangxi to jointly advance the development of the bay area.

Mrs Lam pointed out Guangxi is an international passage linking the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and that the opening-up of the New Land-Sea Corridor provides a faster passage for the flow of goods between the nation and Southeast Asia as well as Northwest Asia and Europe.

She said Hong Kong, an international maritime and logistics centre, could strengthen co-operation with Guangxi to seize the opportunities brought about by the New Land-Sea Corridor.

Hong Kong is also an international aviation hub which is actively taking forward the airport’s Three-runway System, the high-end logistics centre and the SkyCity development projects, Mrs Lam said.

The Chief Executive added she looks forward to enhancing co-operation in aviation services with Guangxi.