Financial Secretary Paul Chan today visited a primary school in Yau Tsim Mong District.

He visited Fresh Fish Traders' School, where he chatted with teachers and students.

Mr Chan said the Government attaches importance to education and nurturing talent.

In 2019-20, the estimated total expenditure on education is $124 billion, accounting for about 20.4% of government recurrent expenditure, he added.

Mr Chan also met Yau Tsim Mong District Councillors.