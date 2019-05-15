CS inspects recycling facilities

Mr Cheung visits WEEE·PARK to learn about the use of advanced technologies to help transform waste regulated electrical equipment into valuable secondary raw materials.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (front row, left), accompanied by Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (centre), visits the refurbishment workshop in WEEE·PARK.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today visited waste treatment and recycling facilities under the Environmental Protection Department.

Mr Cheung first inspected fly-tipping black spots and a skip storage area in Tuen Mun and was briefed on the effectiveness of joint efforts by government departments to step up enforcement actions against illegal construction waste disposal.

He then visited the WEEE·PARK within the EcoPark in Tuen Mun which provides essential infrastructure for the Producer Responsibility Scheme on Waste Electrical & Electronic Equipment.

He learned about the use of advanced technologies and equipment in the park to help transform waste regulated electrical equipment, such as refrigerators, televisions and scanners, into valuable secondary raw materials.

Mr Cheung pointed out that the Government attaches importance to supporting the sustainable development of the recycling industry.

He then visited a temporary yard waste disposal and treatment site near T·PARK to inspect the disposal progress of tree waste collected after the passage of Super Typhoon Mangkhut and noted the disposal work was nearly complete.

Later, Mr Cheung arrived at T·PARK and received a briefing on the sludge treatment technology, plant operation and waste-to-energy process.

The Chief Secretary encouraged the department to continue to provide the industry with professional support to promote the sustainable development of Hong Kong.