Joshua Law visits registry

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (second left) meets staff representatives at a tea gathering.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Companies Registry.

He met Registrar of Companies Ada Chung and directorate staff for an update on the department’s work, including the registration of companies and statutory returns as well as the provision of company search services for the public.

He then visited the Public Search Division and the Company Formation & Deregistration Division.

Mr Law also toured the Development Division’s Data Centre where he was briefed on the centre's 24-hour system support services.

He was pleased to learn of the department’s continuous efforts to enhance its electronic services, which allow the public to incorporate companies, apply for business registration and submit related documents through the e-Registry portal or the CR eFiling mobile application.

Mr Law also had tea with staff and encouraged them to continue providing efficient and quality services to the community.