2 new measles cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection today reported two measles cases involving a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man who both work at a shop in Tsim Sha Tsui.

The female patient developed fever on May 10 and rash on May 13.

She did not travel during the incubation and communicable periods.

The male patient developed a rash on May 12.

He also did not travel during the incubation and communicable periods.

Their home contacts have remained asymptomatic.

The centre yesterday announced that three workers at the shop contracted measles.