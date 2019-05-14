HK Laureate Forum launched

Chief Executive Carrie Lam witnesses the signing of a sponsorship agreement between the Council of the Hong Kong Laureate Forum and its principal sponsor Lee Shau Kee Foundation at Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today attended a ceremony at Government House Ballroom to celebrate the launch of the Hong Kong Laureate Forum.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Lam said innovation and technology has topped her Government's policy agenda since she took office.

“If Hong Kong is to realise the compelling promise of I&T, we must ensure a sustainable flow of talent. And that, ladies and gentlemen, means providing and promoting science and technology education in our schools at every level, from primary and secondary through our post-secondary institutions and technical colleges.”

Mrs Lam added the forum could build an interest and enthusiasm for science among the younger generation by creating opportunities for direct exchange and inspiring dialogue with some of the brightest minds in science.

She also witnessed the signing of two pacts, including a sponsorship agreement between the Council of the Hong Kong Laureate Forum and its principal sponsor Lee Shau Kee Foundation, and a memorandum of understanding between the council and the Shaw Prize Foundation.

The forum aspires to be a world-class academic exchange event to connect the current and next generations of scientific leaders.

It aims to inspire young scientists from around the world through participation in a week-long programme comprising world-class seminars, dialogues and workshops and will provide ample opportunities for exchanges with Shaw laureates.

The inaugural forum will be held in November 2021 in Hong Kong and applications to attend the event are expected to start next year.