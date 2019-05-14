Slaughterhouse cleaning to start

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today said the Government will begin cleaning the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse soon.

The Government decided to cull about 6,000 pigs in the slaughterhouse after African Swine Fever virus was found in a pig there.

Prof Chan said there are about 300 pigs left in the slaughterhouse, and the cleaning of the facility will start soon so that the supply of fresh meat can be resumed as quickly as possible.

She added the cleaning work will last for about one week, and called on members of the public to be patient.

“After colleagues have culled all the pigs, colleagues will start the cleaning as well as the disinfection work, and hopefully this will be done within one week, so that the slaughtering of the pigs, cows and sheep will be resumed as soon as possible and practical.”

Regarding the stoppage of operations at Tsuen Wan Slaughterhouse, Prof Chan said the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department is following up on the matter.