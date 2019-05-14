Views on law change welcomed

The Government is ready to exchange views on proposed changes to the fugitive law, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Cheung welcomed any political party to discuss the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019.

“If they want to discuss the issue itself, the bill itself, I stand ready. My door is always open, we are ready to listen, we are ready to exchange views, and if there are any constructive ideas which we can adopt, we stand ready to consider them.”

He also said the Government would not intervene in the internal procedures of the Legislative Council, adding the LegCo needs to iron out differences internally.

“If the talk is about the internal procedure of the LegCo which is the issue at the moment, arguing about who should be the chairman, not the substance of the bill, not the content of the bill, then it will be inappropriate for the administration, for the executive authorities to intervene in what is essentially an internal procedural issue of the legislature.”