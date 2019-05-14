CE to visit bay area cities

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will lead a government delegation to attend the 21st Plenary of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Co-operation Joint Conference in Guangzhou on May 16.

The meeting will be the first joint conference held after the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was promulgated.

Both sides will deliberate on the plan’s implementation and further collaboration between the two places.

Mrs Lam will be joined by Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for the Environment K S Wong, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah and Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang.

After the meeting, Mrs Lam and Mr Nip will visit three bay area cities, where she will meet leaders of Foshan, Zhaoqing and Jiangmen municipal governments.

She will tour youth innovation and entrepreneurship bases as well as I&T, medical services and cultural facilities.

She will also learn about the cities’ urban planning and inspect transportation infrastructure.

Before concluding the visit, Mrs Lam and Mr Nip will attend the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area media summit opening ceremony in Guangzhou on May 19.