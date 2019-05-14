CE urges respect in bill scrutiny

Chief Executive Carrie Lam called on lawmakers to respect each other and fulfill their duties to vet the proposed changes to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance.

Ahead of the Executive Council meeting today, Mrs Lam said the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 was first tabled to the Legislative Council in early April.

Noting a bills committee has yet to be formed in the past six weeks, she expressed regret over this, adding this is unprecedented.

The Chief Executive said the Government will proactively listen to legislators' views during their scrutiny of the bill at LegCo.