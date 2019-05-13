3 measles cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating an outbreak of measles infection affecting three workers at a shop in Tsim Sha Tsui.

A 30-year-old man developed a fever on May 7 and rash on May 10. He had no travel history during the incubation period and travelled to Japan during the communicable period.

​The second case involves a 25-year-old woman who developed a fever and rash on May 11. She had no travel history during the incubation period and travelled to Shenzhen during the communicable period.

While another 25-year-old woman developed a fever on May 8 and rash on May 10. She travelled to Macau during the incubation period and had no travel history during the communicable period.

Their home contacts have remained asymptomatic.

Measles mop-up vaccinations and health advice have been provided to all the store's workers.