Bun scrambling race held

Competitors climb the bun tower to snatch as many buns as they can in three minutes.

Around 1,800 spectators witnessed the annual Bun Scrambling Competition last night, as 12 finalists climbed the tower to snatch as many buns as they could in three minutes.

Kwok Ka-ming won the men's category and the first King of Kings award, while Kung Tsz-shan won the women's category.

Apart from the individual race, there was also an invitation relay in which teams from Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Macau competed against teams from Cheung Chau.

Shenzhen Mountaineering & Outdoor Sports Association won the relay.

The Bun Scrambling Competition was the grand finale of the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival.