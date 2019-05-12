Consensus reached on pig cull

The Government has reached a consensus with pork traders over the cull of pigs at Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse where a pig tested positive for African swine fever (ASF).

At a meeting between Under Secretary for Food & Health Chui Tak-yi, and live pig buyers and meat trade representatives today, three points were agreed on.

Dr Chui said after the meeting that a consensus was reached on first, starting the culling and disinfection process as soon as possible, and if everything goes smoothly, the whole process will start tomorrow and be completed in one week.

The Government will also communicate with the Mainland's General Administration of Customs and co-operate with the buyers and traders to resume the live pig supply to Tsuen Wan Slaughterhouse as soon as possible.

Thirdly, it was agreed that the Government will continue to discuss with the pig trade, refining the scope of the live pig cull at the slaughterhouse in case ASF is detected again.

Representatives of the Food & Environmental Hygiene and Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation departments also attended the meeting.