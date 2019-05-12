Jiao Festival attracts thousands

Traditional steamed buns of different flavours are sold at shops on Cheung Chau.

Children dress up as athletes at the Cheung Chau Festival Grand Parade.

The annual Jiao Festival held on Cheung Chau today attracted thousands of people to the island.

The festival, listed on the national list of intangible cultural heritage, dates back to a traditional Qing dynasty ritual to expel bad spirits.

In the afternoon, children balancing on poles and dressed in colourful costumes were paraded around the island, along with lion dancers.

Traditional steamed buns, a symbol of well-being, were sold at Cheung Chau shops.

The festival will culminate with the annual Bun Scrambling Competition tonight, with 12 finalists climbing a tower to snatch as many buns as possible.