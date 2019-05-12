Pig traders urged to co-operate

Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse, where a pig tested positive for African swine fever (ASF) is now an infected site and pork traders should co-operate with the Government’s work to contain the virus.



Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement after attending a radio programme today.

She noted it is illegal for the traders to stop the pig cull at the slaughterhouse which has been declared an infected site according to the law.

“Therefore, we have to, first of all cull all the pigs, the 6,000 pigs inside.

“And secondly, to clean and also disinfect the site in order for the next batch of supply from the Mainland and other places to come in, so that the supply of pork would resume as soon as possible.”

Prof Chan said the decision made on the slaughterhouse is based on international practices and the practice of countries with ASF outbreaks.

The health chief urged traders and buyers to co-operate with the Government and let its operations continue, not only for their best interest, but that of the entire live pork industry.

The operations also meet the expectations of the public, Prof Chan said, adding the Government will maintain communication and discussion with the trade.