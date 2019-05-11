Gov’t regrets LegCo melee

The Government has expressed regret over the extremely disorderly and uncontrollable condition resulting in bodily injuries caused by serious disruptions in Bills Committee meeting procedures in the Legislative Council.

The meeting on the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 was convened by legislator Abraham Shek today with the LegCo House Committee’s authorisation.

The Government noted LegCo has failed after so many meetings to elect a chairman for the Bills Committee on the amendment bill ever since it decided to set up the committee.

Adding that today's unpleasant event is unprecedented in the history of the Legislative Council, the Government said it is gravely concerned that if the situation continues, it would have an adverse impact on the scrutiny of the bill.

It urged legislators to resume rational discussion with mutual respect so that the council could restore its normal operation and scrutinise legislative proposals in a pragmatic manner.