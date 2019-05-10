Law change to be made clear

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today said the Government will further explain the proposed fugitive law change to the public.

Making the statement after attending an event, Mr Cheung said some citizens and overseas organisations might have misunderstandings about the proposed law amendments.

The Chief Secretary said he hopes the Legislative Council’s Bills Committee will scrutinise the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 as soon as possible.

Mr Cheung called on legislators to stay rational and peaceful when vetting the bill, adding the Government is eager to listen to their views.

He also said the Government will continue to liaise with Taiwan authorities over the homicide case.