Housing issues being tackled

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan today said it will take time to reduce the average waiting period for public rental housing.

The average waiting time for general public rental housing applicants is 5.5 years, according to the Housing Authority’s new figures.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Chan said it will take time to reduce the waiting period, despite the authority’s work to speed up construction and increase the supply of flats.

Noting that there is a huge demand for public housing, he said the Government will increase land supply as soon as possible.

Asked if the Government will further tighten the sale of first-hand properties, Mr Chan said the Sales of First-hand Residential Properties Authority had tightened its supervision of such transactions in terms of the availability of information and transparency.

“We are going to keep a very close watch to the market on what is going on, and make sure that property buyers will be treated fairly and squarely.”