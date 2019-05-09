CE meets Zhuhai official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second right) meets CPC Zhuhai Municipal Committee Secretary Guo Yonghang (second left) at Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met CPC Zhuhai Municipal Committee Secretary Guo Yonghang at Government House today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Guo’s visit to Hong Kong and said she toured cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area including Zhuhai last March.

The trips to the rapidly developing Hengqin and the Zhuhai section of the then yet-to-open Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge were the highlights, she said.

The Chief Executive noted the commissioning of the bridge has substantially reduced the travelling time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai, opening up more aspects for co-operation and creating extremely favourable conditions for the development of the bay area.

Enhancing the synergy between Hong Kong International Airport and Zhuhai Airport and strengthening their strategic co-operation in passenger and cargo traffic will be conducive to the development of a world-class airport cluster in the bay area, she added.

Mrs Lam encouraged Zhuhai to leverage Hong Kong’s advantages in innovation and technology, higher education and healthcare services and deepen co-operation with Hong Kong to add new impetus to the bay area’s development.