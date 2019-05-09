CE urges pragmatic discussion

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today the best way to alleviate public concern over the proposed fugitive law change is to have a pragmatic discussion on it instead of rejecting the bill.

Speaking during the Chief Executive’s question and answer session at the Legislative Council, Mrs Lam noted there had been extreme remarks and unnecessary fears over proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance.

She expressed regret over how such comments have stoked differences between the Mainland and Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam also rejected claims that the Mainland was deliberately excluded from the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance when the law was formulated.

She said it was not because some people feared the Mainland’s legal system or were worried that the inclusion of the Mainland in the ordinance would affect the smooth return of Hong Kong.

The Chief Executive called on legislators to refer to LegCo records to see why the Mainland was not included in the ordinance.

Mrs Lam added the Government will continue to explain the bill and consider practical measures put forward by legislators and different sectors of society.