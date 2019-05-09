Doctor shortage concerns eased

The Medical Council’s decision to exempt the internship arrangement of non-locally trained specialist doctors is a step forward so Hong Kong can now go ahead and attract more overseas-trained doctors, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking during the Chief Executive’s question and answer session, Mrs Lam said she was relieved to hear yesterday’s Medical Council decision as the city is facing a serious shortage of healthcare manpower.

Mrs Lam outlined that there were several new initiatives within the healthcare portfolio, however, despite the Government’s efforts to expand and build more public hospitals, as well as the increased number of medical students at the two medical schools, the problem cannot be drastically solved.

The Chief Executive said she was informed the manpower shortage stemmed from management issues at the Hospital Authority, such as a mismatch of resources which has resulted in grievances among doctors and low staff morale.

Mrs Lam said the Government will work at the institution level to make improvements, adding that it will work hard to provide the Hospital Authority with more resources, should it request them.

The Chief Executive also noted the first District Health Centre will be commissioned in Kwai Tsing soon and will be promoted to other districts to boost primary healthcare.