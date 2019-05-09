Gov't responds to EU report

The Government today said foreign institutions should not interfere in the internal affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

It was responding to media enquiries about a report on the city by the European Commission and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy.

The Government said the HKSAR has been exercising “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the Basic Law since its return to the Motherland.

The “one country, two systems” principle has been fully and successfully implemented and human rights and freedom in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Basic Law, the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other legislation, it said.

Noting the Basic Law stipulates the HKSAR is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China, the Government said any suggestion for Hong Kong’s independence is a blatant violation of the Basic Law and a direct affront to the national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the PRC.

For other issues mentioned in the report, the Government said that it has been handling Hong Kong affairs strictly in accordance with the “one country, two systems” principle, the Basic Law and the laws of Hong Kong.

On environmental protection, the Government said it has been taking comprehensive actions to reduce emissions from different air pollution sources.

Concentrations of major air pollutants have gone down by more than 30% since 2013, it added.