Internship exemption welcomed

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today welcomed the Medical Council’s decision to exempt the internship arrangement of non-locally trained specialist doctors.

Under the arrangement, overseas specialists can get a full licence without having to complete an internship, as long as they have worked in the public sector or medical schools for three years and have passed a licensing examination.

Speaking to reporters, Prof Chan said: “We all have a common goal, and that is to increase the manpower of our public system through the limited registration route and attract more overseas doctors to come back to work in Hong Kong.”

The health chief said the proposal passed by the council is lenient and clear, adding that it also fits in the principle of fairness.

“We hope this proposal would be able to attract more non-locally trained overseas doctors to come back to work in Hong Kong so as to alleviate the workload of our doctors working in the public healthcare system.”