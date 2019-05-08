Gov’t refutes US report

The Government today said amending local extradition laws can enhance the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s capability in dealing with fugitives of serious criminal offences and makes the city a better partner in the international fight against crime.

It was responding to media enquiries on the United States-China Economic & Security Review Commission’s report on proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance.

The Government said it attaches utmost importance to the rule of law and judicial independence, which are the core values of the HKSAR.

It said the HKSAR’s regime on surrender of fugitives makes reference to the guidelines and model prescribed by the United Nations and is fully underpinned by human rights protection principles that are prevailing in practising regimes in many jurisdictions around the world.

The HKSAR has signed long-term surrender of fugitive offenders agreements with 20 jurisdictions including the US, the Government said.

All existing human rights and procedural safeguards provided for in the current legislation will also be maintained under case-based arrangements, it said.

If passed, the amendments will protect business activities from the threat of crime and be conducive to the business environment in Hong Kong, the Government added.