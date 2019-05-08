Gov't promotes heritage tourism

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

It gives me great pleasure to be here for the grand opening of House 1881. Since its opening in 2009, as the 1881 Heritage, this former Marine Police Headquarters building cluster has attracted a lot of local visitors and tourists. I hope that the rebranding of the heritage hotel as House 1881, through its different cultural activities, will enable visitors to better connect with this historic destination and enhance community inclusiveness.

As we all know, Hong Kong is a world city where East meets West. To leverage Hong Kong’s unique history, the Government has all along been developing and promoting cultural and heritage tourism. Among others, the Xiqu Centre at the West Kowloon Cultural District has opened earlier this year, and will soon be followed by various performance and museum facilities such as the M+ museum, Hong Kong Palace Museum and Lyric Theatre Complex. These cultural facilities, coupled with the revamped 1881 Heritage, will no doubt enhance the tourists’ experience.

I wish the revamped House 1881 every success.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the House 1881 Grand Opening Ceremony on May 8.