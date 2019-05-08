James Lau visits London

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (centre) attends the UK-Hong Kong Financial Dialogue 2019 in London.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau has begun his visit to London by attending the UK-Hong Kong Financial Dialogue 2019.

Speaking at the dialogue’s forum, Mr Lau said Hong Kong, being the most international city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is well positioned to build on its role as an international financial centre to be the gateway to the bay area for British and international financial services firms.

He noted the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area further recognises and supports the city's status as an international financial centre, global offshore renminbi business hub, international asset management and risk management centre.

With enhanced interconnectivity, demand for cross-boundary financial services would increase and hence opportunities for the industry, and Hong Kong welcomes British firms to make use of its financial strengths to tap into the huge Greater Bay Area market, Mr Lau added.

In a meeting with UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen prior to the dialogue, Mr Lau highlighted the vast opportunities brought about by strengthened Hong Kong-UK co-operation in areas including green finance, fintech, the Belt & Road Initiative and the Greater Bay Area.

He also addressed the Hong Kong Association at a luncheon and visited Ebury, a London-based fintech company which established an office in Hong Kong last year.

Mr Lau called on Acting Chinese Ambassador to the UK Chen Wen and attended a reception for the UK-Hong Kong Financial Dialogue 2019 hosted by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, London.