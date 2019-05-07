FS visits Kwai Tsing
Financial Secretary Paul Chan today visited a local enterprise and a secondary school in Kwai Tsing District.
Mr Chan first visited a local food manufacturer’s factory and spoke with its management to learn more about its history and development.
He said Hong Kong brands have a strong reputation for their quality, design and innovation both in the Mainland and worldwide.
The Government is committed to providing a favourable business environment and firm support for local enterprises, he added.
He then visited SKH Lam Woo Memorial Secondary School, where he enjoyed a music performance by students.
Mr Chan also met District Councillors.