FS visits Kwai Tsing

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today visited a local enterprise and a secondary school in Kwai Tsing District.

Mr Chan first visited a local food manufacturer’s factory and spoke with its management to learn more about its history and development.

He said Hong Kong brands have a strong reputation for their quality, design and innovation both in the Mainland and worldwide.

The Government is committed to providing a favourable business environment and firm support for local enterprises, he added.

He then visited SKH Lam Woo Memorial Secondary School, where he enjoyed a music performance by students.

Mr Chan also met District Councillors.