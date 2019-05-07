Kai Tak site sold

The tender for a Kai Tak site has been awarded on a 50-year land grant at a premium of $12.59 billion, the Lands Department announced today.

New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6552 at Kai Tak Area 4C Site 2 was awarded to Marble Edge Investments, a consortium formed by China Overseas Land & Investment, Chime Corporation, Empire Development, Henderson Land Development, New World Development and Wheelock Properties.

It has a site area of 9,765 sq m and is designated for non-industrial purposes excluding office, godown, hotel and petrol filling station.

The site’s minimum and maximum gross floor area is 35,740 sq m and 59,566 sq m.