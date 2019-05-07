Michael Wong concludes BJ trip

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (left) meets Deputy Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Huang Liuquan in Beijing.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong concluded his Beijing visit today by meeting officials of the Ministry of Commerce and the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

Mr Wong met the ministry's Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Deputy Director General Liu Huabo.

They exchanged views on issues including matters relating to the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA), the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Belt & Road Initiative and Hong Kong's engagement in the Mainland's foreign aid construction projects.

He then met Deputy Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Huang Liuquan.

He thanked the office for its support in fostering mutual recognition of professional qualifications under the CEPA framework.

They also discussed issues, including the opportunities brought about by the development of the bay area and the Belt & Road Initiative.