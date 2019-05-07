Fugitive law scrutiny urged

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today called on members of the Legislative Council’s pan-democratic camp to fulfil their duty as legislators and scrutinise the Government’s proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance.

Mrs Lam made the appeal before attending this morning’s Executive Council meeting.

The council’s Bills Committee for scrutinising the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019, has yet to start work after failing to elect a chairman during its first two meetings.

The Chief Executive urged pan-democratic lawmakers to comply with the guidelines issued by LegCo's House Committee to have legislator Abraham Shek preside over a bills committee meeting scheduled for May 11 to elect the chairman and vice-chairman.

When asked about the impact the proposed amendments are having on the Government’s relationship with LegCo, Mrs Lam noted that improving and enhancing that relationship remains her objective.

However, she added that she will not refrain from dealing with contentious issues simply to appease or establish a good relationship with non-pro-establishment members.

“Because my responsibility is to the people of Hong Kong, and of course also to the Central People's Government. As you all know, I have dual accountability. So I am doing things in the overall public interest.





“But, if there is any desire to sit down and discuss with us, that we can have better ways and provisions and arrangements to achieve the dual objectives of this particular legislative amendment, and if my personal intervention does help, then of course as the Chief Executive in Hong Kong, I would not turn down that sort of request.”

Mrs Lam also announced that the Secretary for Justice and Secretary for Security would hold a press conference this afternoon to respond to public concerns about the extradition bill.