Michael Wong visits Beijing

Secretary for Development Michael Wong met a number of Mainland ministry officials in Beijing today.

Mr Wong first met China International Development Cooperation Agency Director Zhao Gang to discuss Hong Kong's participation in the Mainland's foreign aid construction projects.

He then had a meeting with Ministry of Housing & Urban-Rural Development Vice Minister Ni Hong to discuss matters relating to mutual recognition of professional qualifications under the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement.

They also spoke about Hong Kong’s participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area and the Belt & Road Initiative, as well as the preparation of next year's Mainland & Hong Kong Construction Forum.

In the afternoon, Mr Wong met Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Natural Resources Deputy Director-General Wang Qian.

They exchanged views on promoting mutual recognition of professional qualifications for planners, and sought to enhance exchanges between Hong Kong and Mainland professionals.

Mr Wong also met Ministry of Water Resources Vice Minister Jiang Xuguang to discuss water resources management, allocation of Dongjiang river basin water resources, Dongjiang water supply agreements and flood prevention work.