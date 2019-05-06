Financial review report welcomed

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau today welcomed the publication of the Process Review Panel for the Financial Reporting Council’s 10th annual report.

Mr Lau said the process review is an important institutional function designed to help enhance the council’s transparency and accountability in performing its statutory functions.

The council handled 163 cases related to possible auditing and reporting irregularities, and non-compliance with accounting requirements in relation to listed entities in Hong Kong, in 2017.

The panel reviewed seven of them and considered that the council had handled the cases in accordance with its internal procedures.

Mr Lau added the panel has made useful observations and suggestions which are conducive to the further improvement of the council’s work.

