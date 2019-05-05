Urgent need for law change

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung expressed hope the Legislative Council can pass proposed amendments to the extradition law before its summer recess.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Cheung emphasised that there is an urgency to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance.

He said the suspect involved in the Taiwan murder case might be released from jail in October, adding there is a need for the Bills Committee to finalise its scrutiny of the bill before the LegCo’s summer recess in July.

Noting the committee failed to appoint a chairperson after two meetings, Mr Cheung urged lawmakers to start the discussion of the proposed amendments as soon as possible.

He said the Government is willing to listen to practical suggestions which could allay anxieties of some members of the public and achieve the objectives of the proposed changes.