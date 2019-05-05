Foster families lauded

Director of Social Welfare Carol Yip praised more than 300 families for their selfless commitment to foster care services at the Foster Families Service Award Presentation Ceremony 2019 today.

A total of 380 foster families received awards at the ceremony, a record high. Among them, 84 have been serving as foster families for more than 15 years, while nine of them have served for over 25 years.

Families with an outstanding performance in the past two years also received special awards.

Addressing the ceremony, Ms Yip said foster parents' selfless devotion over the years has been essential to the sustainable development of foster care services.

She said the Social Welfare Department will provide residential care services in a family setting for more children in need by making full use of existing resources and keeping a close watch on the recruitment situation of foster families.

The department will work closely with 11 non-governmental organisations in publicising the service and recruiting foster families.

As at the end of March, there were 900 registered foster families and 907 children receiving foster care services.