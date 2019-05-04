James Lau attends ADB meeting

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau attends the Business Session at the Asian Development Bank’s 52nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in Fiji.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau today continued attending the Asian Development Bank’s 52nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in Nadi, Fiji.

At the Business Session which closed this year’s annual meeting, he said uncertainties over international trade and economic prospects over the past year had rendered reliable partnerships all the more important at this juncture.

Mr Lau called on the bank’s members to work together to get the right infrastructure in the right place at the right time, adding it would be the key to sustainable growth in Asia.

As an international financial centre with deep and liquid financial markets in the region, Hong Kong would continue to play an active role in supporting and promoting infrastructure investment in Asia, he said.

Mr Lau also met Director General of the Department of International Financial & Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Finance Zhang Wencai, and Executive Director for China to the Asian Development Bank Cheng Zhijun to discuss Hong Kong’s contribution to the bank’s long-term development.