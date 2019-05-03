Fugitive law scrutiny urged

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today expressed hope the Legislative Council would soon start the process of scrutinising the proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance.

Mr Cheung told reporters he hopes LegCo’s House Committee at its meeting tomorrow could elect a chairman for the Bills Committee which is tasked with vetting the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance.

He reiterated that the proposed amendments to the extradition laws are to plug a loophole in the existing legal framework.