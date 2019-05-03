SJ visits Kowloon City

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (second left) listens to a student presentation on the green facilities at SKH Holy Cross Primary School.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng visited a primary school and a support service centre for ethnic minorities in Kowloon City today.

Ms Cheng first toured the SKH Holy Cross Primary School to observe its STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities and speak to students.

She then went to the Support Service Centre for Ethnic Minorities in Lok Sin Tong Lee Yin Yee United Centre, where she toured its facilities and chatted with ethnic minority residents.

Before ending her visit, Ms Cheng exchanged views with Kowloon City District Council members.