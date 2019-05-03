Property sales up 54.2%

The Land Registry received 9,911 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in April, up 54.2% on March and 13.4% year-on-year.

The total consideration for such agreements in April surged 64.5% to $86.9 billion, up 11.6% on a year ago.

Of the agreements, 7,822 were for residential units, up 49.5% on March and a rise of 17.7% year-on-year.

The total consideration for residential units was $70.1 billion, up 52.8% compared with March and 13.4% higher than April 2018.

There were 444,632 land register searches last month.