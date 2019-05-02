CE meets Japanese minister

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Japan’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport & Tourism Keiichi Ishii at Government House today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Ishii's visit to Hong Kong and said that the city and Japan enjoy close ties.

She pointed out that 2019 is Hong Kong-Japan Tourism Year, and said she had participated in tourism promotion activities during her visit to Japan last year.

The Chief Executive expressed hope that more Japanese tourists will visit Hong Kong and other cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Mrs Lam added Hong Kong has always invested heavily in infrastructure to improve the livelihood of the general public and maintain its long-term competitiveness.

Given the high quality of their work, their advanced technology and their concern for industrial safety, she encouraged Japan's construction companies to actively participate in Hong Kong's works projects.