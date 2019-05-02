Bypass air system fixed

The Air Purification System at the Central-Wan Chai Bypass & Island Eastern Corridor Link’s East Ventilation Building resumed operation today, the Highways Department announced.

The system was temporarily suspended due to damage to some ventilation fan components in late February.

The department said remedial works on the system had been completed.

Together with the consultants, contractor and tunnel operator, the department will closely monitor the system and arrange an efficiency test for it to ensure smooth operation.

Meanwhile, the department will continue the investigation into the cause of the damage.