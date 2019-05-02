James Lau meets ADB officials

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (right) meets Asian Development Bank Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem (left).

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau today attended the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Nadi, Fiji.

Mr Lau met ADB Executive Director Tony McDonald, Alternate Executive Director Scott Dawson and Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem, as well as ADB East Asia Department Director General Amy Leung and Deputy Director General Teresa Kho.

Noting that Hong Kong's financial market has a high level of liquidity and is governed by effective and transparent regulations, Mr Lau encouraged the ADB to continue to make good use of the Hong Kong market in areas such as infrastructure investment and financing.

He also introduced major initiatives of the Outline Development Plan of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

In the afternoon, Mr Lau attended the ADB Constituency Meeting where he briefed financial officials on Hong Kong's strengths in green finance and the adoption of fintech.

He added Hong Kong will be happy to share its experience with the Faster Payment System in making retail fund transfers and payments much quicker and easier.

Mr Lau will meet ADB President Takehiko Nakao tomorrow.