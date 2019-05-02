Health chief meets WHO official

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan met World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai today.

Welcoming Mr Kasai's visit to Hong Kong, Prof Chan said the Food & Health Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government works in close collaboration with the WHO to protect and safeguard public health.

“We uphold and adopt public health principles promulgated by the WHO and implement a variety of health programmes for the prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as other aspects including mental health, tobacco control, Chinese medicine and access to essential drugs.”

Prof Chan said today’s exchange with Mr Kasai was a fruitful one. She shared with him the latest developments in Hong Kong's healthcare policies, such as the development of primary healthcare and a District Health Centre, strategy formulation and an action plan to prevent and control non-communicable diseases, as well as a cancer strategy.

She also briefed him on the strategy for responding to the recent measles outbreak at Hong Kong International Airport, adding that both sides will continue to work together to take forward various health programmes.

Mr Kasai noted that it was a great pleasure to visit the HKSAR for the first time as the WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, to discuss health issues in Hong Kong as well as the shared challenges facing the region.

“The WHO greatly values its close working relationship with the Government of the HKSAR and its support for the WHO's work. I look forward to continuing to work with Prof Chan and other colleagues of the HKSAR Government, as together we face the challenges of the future.”