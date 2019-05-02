New niches set for applications

A total of 21,235 new niches at two public columbaria will open for applications from May 15 to June 14, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department announced today.

The figure includes 20,380 niches from Tsang Tsui Columbarium in Tuen Mun and 855 niches from Wong Nai Chung Road Columbarium in Wan Chai.

The initial interment period is 20 years after the allocation of a niche. The period can be extended at 10-year intervals.

Applicants should only file one application form to apply for either a large niche or standard niche for the same deceased person.

When applying for a large niche, the applicant has to fill in at least three deceased persons’ particulars.

The department’s Deputy Director Diane Wong said the priorities of successful applicants for niche allocation and the designated niches assigned to them are to be decided by drawing of lots and computer balloting.

“After the matching has been done, we will invite the applicants to come to our offices to decide whether they will take up the niche, as well as to make the payments.”

Ms Wong added the department will continue to regularly put up niches for advanced allocation and monitor the situation closely.

Click here for application details.