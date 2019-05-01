Gov’t to protect workers' rights

The Government will listen to the views of employees, employers and other stakeholders, and consider employees' interests and employers' affordability in its policy initiatives to protect workers’ rights and benefits.

In a statement responding to today’s Labour Day processions, the Government said it raised the statutory minimum wage (SMW) to $37.5 per hour.

Since the implementation of the SMW in 2011, earnings of low-income workers recorded continued increases while total employment rose by more than 300,000.

The Government has also started on preparatory work for abolishing the Mandatory Provident Fund offsetting arrangement and will strive to introduce the enabling bill into the Legislative Council next year.

On other labour benefits, five-day statutory paternity leave came into force in January, and the Government has started drafting enabling legislation to extend statutory maternity leave from the current 10 weeks to 14 weeks.

To provide further protection for non-skilled workers employed by government service contractors, the Government implemented improvement measures in April, such as increasing the technical weighting in tender evaluation and the weighting of wage level as a criterion for technical assessment.

On working hours, having regard to the divergent views in the community on legislative proposals, the Government decided to focus efforts on formulating working hours guidelines for 11 designated sectors.

The Labour Department is formulating the guidelines through its industry-based tripartite committees, setting out proposed arrangements for working hours and overtime compensation for employers' reference and adoption.