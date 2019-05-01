Astro-camp recruitment starts

The 11th Young Astronaut Training Camp is seeking recruits from local secondary schools from today until May 31.

Selected students will attend astronaut training programmes on the Mainland for free from July 27 to August 4.

They will visit Beijing Aerospace City, Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre and the 500-metre Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope in Guizhou.

Students will meet aerospace experts and astronauts, and attend lectures on space science and technology.

Participants will be able to wear spacesuits and use a "space kitchen". They will also receive escape and survival, and blood-redistribution adaptability training.

Each school can nominate two students studying in Secondary 2 to 6. Thirty participants will be selected.

Click here or call 2734 2711 for information.