Work trial scheme boosted
May 1, 2019
The Labour Department today announced enhancements to the Work Trial Scheme, which assists people with difficulties in finding jobs.
Under the scheme, job seekers undergo one-month work trials with participating organisations to boost their employability.
Effective immediately, the expanded scheme covers part-time posts and raises the work trial allowance.
Participants will receive a maximum of $8,300 on completion of the one-month full-time work trial, while the allowance for part-time work trial participants is $49 per hour.
