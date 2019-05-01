Work trial scheme boosted

The Labour Department today announced enhancements to the Work Trial Scheme, which assists people with difficulties in finding jobs.

Under the scheme, job seekers undergo one-month work trials with participating organisations to boost their employability.

Effective immediately, the expanded scheme covers part-time posts and raises the work trial allowance.

Participants will receive a maximum of $8,300 on completion of the one-month full-time work trial, while the allowance for part-time work trial participants is $49 per hour.

