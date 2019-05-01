Minimum wage rises

The statutory minimum wage was raised from $34.5 per hour to $37.5 with effect from today.

Under the Minimum Wage Ordinance, employees are protected by the statutory minimum wage whether they are monthly-rated, daily-rated, hourly-rated, piece-rated, permanent, casual, full-time or part-time.

This is regardless of whether or not they are employed under a continuous contract as defined in the Employment Ordinance.

The Minimum Wage Ordinance also provides a special arrangement so that employees with disabilities can undergo productivity assessment to determine whether they should be remunerated at no less than the minimum wage or at a rate commensurate with their productivity.

Call 2717 1771 for enquiries.

