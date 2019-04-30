Voters’ data security to be boosted

New measures will be launched to protect voters’ personal data, Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Barnabas Fung announced today.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the 2019 Voter Registration Campaign today, he said voter registration forms will be collected in locked boxes.

“These boxes cannot be opened until their return to the Registration & Electoral Office depots and to be opened by designated staff of a particular grade.

“I think with these two improvements the protection of data sensitive materials will be enhanced.”

He called on people to register as electors before July 2 so they can vote in the District Council Election in November.

Electors who have moved should notify the office by June 2.

The office will issue inquiry letters to some electors, requiring them to confirm or update their registered addresses.

Electors who receive the letters have to reply on or before July 2 to maintain their registration status.

People can log in to the Online Voter Information Enquiry System to check their registration particulars.

Forms for voter registration and reporting changes in registration particulars are available at the office, District Offices and public housing estate management offices. They can also be downloaded here.

Completed forms can be submitted by email.